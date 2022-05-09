The West Coast Express will not run Train 4 on Monday night and Tuesday morning. (The News files)

West Coast Express cancels one train on Monday night, Tuesday morning

Mechanical failure stops train from leaving Waterfront Monday at 5:30 p.m.

TransLink has been forced to cancel one of the West Coast Express trains tonight and tomorrow morning.

Due to a mechanical issue, West Coast Express Train 4 is cancelled for afternoon service on Monday, May 9 and morning service on Tuesday, May 10. Train 4 is expected to resume regular service on Tuesday afternoon.

The train had also been cancelled on Monday morning.

Train 4 would normally leave Waterfront Station at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening. On Tuesday it would leave from Port Haney at 7:14 a.m., Maple Meadows at 7:20 a.m. and Pitt Meadows Station at 7:24 a.m.

Customers are encouraged to take Train 3 or 5. Passengers are able to check the West Coast Express schedule on the TransLink website, or call the customer information desk at 604.953.3333 and sign up for transit alerts.

Crews are working hard to fix the mechanical issue, said a Monday afternoon press release from TransLink.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate our customers patience while we work to resolve this issue.”

