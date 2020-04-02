IN IT TOGETHER: Maple Ridge woman offers series of wellness tips amid COVID crisis

An Albion meditation and mindfulness instructor suggests how to calmly get through a chaotic time

Alex Bruce is a meditation and mindfulness instructor who primarily works with children and adolescents in crisis.

She has lived in Albion for 17 years now, and as a mother of children, ages 14 and 12, offers tips and suggestions for mental health and wellness that might help adults and children alike in her community of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the current COVID pandemic.

“I am honoured to be on this journey with you as we introduce ways to reduce stress and increase resiliency during these challenging times,” Bruce said, noting that each day over the next few weeks she will uncover opportunities to establish more positivity and self-compassion in our everyday living.

WE’RE ALL CONNECTED

By Alex Bruce/Special to The News

Right now, we are experiencing a world in crisis; the biggest pandemic the planet has ever witnessed.

It is scary, chaotic and filled with tragedy.

That is true, and it is a part of our reality.

There are other things that are true right now, as well.

We are seeing a world come together as it never has before.

We are seeing politicians putting aside their oppositional relationships in order to come together cohesively and keep Canadians safe.

We are seeing businesses, landlords, and mortgage holders putting people before profits – doing everything they can to ensure that we can put food on the table.

Every day, our partners in the community, our brothers and sisters are going to work in industries that have now become considered essential services, such as grocery store clerks, bank tellers, and gas station attendants.

Our frontline brothers and sisters are working courageously and tirelessly to heal those of us who are in distress.

Specialists, experts, and doctors all over the planet are putting their heads together in unprecedented effort as they invent the life-saving vaccine that will undoubtedly come.

Strangers are reaching out a proverbial hand to help those in need; from donations to charities, to helping those in need get their essentials.

Creativity is at a record high, as humans look for ways to lift the spirits of others, from children playing their musical instruments for neighbours to enjoy, to posts all over social media looking to spread cheer and hope.

The world is uniting with messages of encouragement for all of our brave warriors, fighting against a common enemy.

One of the best things that we can do right now is to take a deep, calm breath, and recognize that we are all connected.

Is there any greater example of this than the fact that a virus from one person has spread to an entire planet?

There is no denying it: we are all connected.

What wonderful news, because as a world can be harmed by starting with one person, we know for certain that a world can be healed, starting with one person.

Let’s do everything we can be part of the cure.

Give freely with what you have to share; an ability to work, an offering of help, a kind word, a reach-out to someone in need or even a smile.

Join the growing movement to clap, cheer, yell, and bang pots and pans at 7 p.m. in deep gratitude for, and encouragement to, our frontline heroes.

We are seeing people everywhere using their imaginations to spread love and inspiration to others.

There are drive-by birthday parties taking place on a daily basis, and windows everywhere are being decorated with hearts and rainbows to spread support, joy and love to others.

Strengthen your resiliency and promote the positive mental wellness of yourself and others by participating in cheering on the success of every person on this planet.

The love that we have for ourselves, our families, and our communities will bring a world together.

Because once again, we’re all connected.

– Alex Bruce is a health and wellness author and accredited meditation and mindfulness instructor

