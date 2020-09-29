LETTER: B.C. Parks need to be a priority in the upcoming election

Maple Ridge writer feels a more effort must be dedicated to preserving and upkeeping parks

Golden Ears Provincial Park is among several parks in the province that has moved to the day pass system, where people have to reserve a space early the same morning. (The News file)

Dear Editor,

The outdoors B.C. parks and trails have been an integral part of my identity: when I am outside in nature, no matter the weather, I can be fully present and at peace.

I have become increasingly aware that B.C. trails and parks deserve more attention, and that educating the public on trail and park etiquette to help care for our natural spaces is a necessity.

This past summer, dealing with the sheer amount of people and the impact they had on the trails, parks, and campground, must have overwhelmed park staff.

As candidates and platforms get announced for next month’s election, I hope that parks and nature will be on the agenda.

It has been a tough few months, but I believe there is reason for hope.

The B.C. government announced a bump in funding that will help BC Parks staff get to work on broken down trails and neglected campgrounds.

BC Parks has been underfunded for decades.

They need a significant, long-term increase so that people like me, who have found solace in parks, can continue to get outside in years to come.

I’m hopeful that we are on the right track.

When we reinvest in B.C.’s parks, we build resilient communities and ecosystems across the province.

Michelle McNaughton, Maple Ridge

