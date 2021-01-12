LETTER: Can elves also clean up Cottonwood Trail?

Dear Editor,
[RE: SHARE: Trail decorations bring Christmas cheer, Dec. 28, The News]
It’s just a shame that those Cottonwood Trail elves also take a dump while they use the trail, and leave it for us locals to enjoy.
RELATED LETTER: Maple Ridge dog walker pissed with discarded poop bags
Just love those dog owners who are to proud to clean up after themselves.
Rick Rawson, Maple Ridge
RELATED: Vancouver wants new way to deal with dog poop
and
UNRELATED: VIDEO – Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for Maple Ridge crafter
.
______________________________
• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.