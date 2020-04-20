Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Conservative MP poses tough question about Canadian economy

Dalton’s comments, while unfortunate, are still valid and top of mind for many

Dear Editor,

MP Dalton’s tweet was indeed unfortunate. However, I must commend him for exposing the real problem we face today, which is more important?

[RE: MP Marc Dalton deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes, April 14, The News]

The welfare of the people in a community or the welfare of the economy of the country?

Under the current circumstances forced on us by the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like wealth would triumph over health, only because the Republicans in the U.S.A. and the Conservatives in Canada have the trump (pun intended) card.

Under normal circumstances one would expect that health would be a more suitable choice because it evokes concern and compassion – virtues that are beyond measurement, and are given, offered, or shared freely.

Wealth, on the other hand, is the reward of its creator. It is measurable and available to be acquired, hoarded, and exploited.

In fact, being wealthy is more desirable than being healthy in certain social and political circles.

READ: Voters will remember MP’s tweet come election time

Unfortunately, there are people who would not hesitate to use the hardships, difficulties, suffering, and even death caused by the current pandemic to make a profit.

Hence the “open the country” movement.

To paraphrase a certain politician, people are dying all over the country everyday from cancer, influenza, heart attacks, etc. should we close down the country to save them?

Edward Lall, Pitt Meadows

