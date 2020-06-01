If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Dix deserve applause not criticism regarding hospice

NDP stance to revoke funding for Delta facility a symbol of responsible government

Dear Editor,

Miss Geschke calls out the NDP government for announcing the annual $1.5 million funding for the Delta Hospice Society will end in February of 2021.

[RE: LETTER – Hospice takeover seen as wrong, May 30, The News online]

She says its because the society has taken a stand to stand in refusal to allow its patients to access Medical Assistance in Dying, “MAID”.

She cites the Hippocratic oath, to do no harm.

In MAID, doctors and patients work together to allow people to die with dignity.

However, its the Delta Hospice Society that seems to think its the doctor and has taken the oath and will decide that it is never better to allow persons to get assistance in dying.

Denying people access to medical assistance in dying has been held to be against the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Neither the Delta Hospice Society, the Catholic church, nor any religion has the right to deny people those rights.

We have all been hearing about private care organizations that are not living up to care standards in the COVID -19 crisis.

Responsible governments have taken over many private facilities in Canada through the years so that Canadians can continue to receive those services in their communities.

I applaud that Adrian Dix is standing up for the rights and the care of the people going into hospice. He is assuring that he is working to ensure that the community of Delta will continue to have a hospice.

John Mogk, Maple Ridge

LETTER: Verbal attack on foreign workers disturbing

