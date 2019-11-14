Letter: Dog farts, blame climate change

‘You cannot do the proper science by using a computer model.’

Editor, The News:

Re: It’s good to ask questions about climate change.

I find it troubling when Matthew Tinney thinks he can give a teaching moment with information on what he calls a toxic mindset.

I’m not sure where Mr. Tinney gets his information on environmental sciences.

He states that high levels of CO2 are causing the unprecedented increase in warming and this is a climate catastrophe and there is a global consensus from national and international scientific bodies.

Dr. Ian Clarke, a professor of in advanced research of environmental sciences at the University of Ottawa (he has been doing this for over 30 years), disagrees with a lot of scientists like Michael Mann and his hockey stick computer model of CO2 that you mention that only shows that the earth is at the warmest it has ever been.

You cannot do the proper science by using a computer model. If fact, he was asked for his algorithms for his hockey stick model so other scientists could check it and refused.

Dr. Clark works at the university and has found that atmospheric CO2 cycles itself out or turns over every four years.

Dr. Clarke and Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt, of Germany, state that the earth was is as warm today as it was about 1,000 years ago in the Medieval warming period and about 1,000 years before that in the Roman warming period.

I don’t see the environment movement protesting in China, Russia or Venezuela, which do not have the environmental restrictions we have in Canada.

The U.S. is becoming the largest exporter of oil in the world. Germany is still burning coal to supplement the need for power, as wind and solar power are not reliable year-round.

Notable foundations are paying environment organizations to protest against Canadian oil going anywhere.

Then if we only have one customer, the U.S, so they can get cheap fuel, we lose billions that could be used for hospitals, education and paying down debt.

With all this hype that is going on about the world will end in 10 or 12 years has scared the crap out of all the young people, you even have municipal leaders stating climate emergency plans.

Next time my dog farts, I’m going to blame it on climate change.

A carbon tax does nothing for the environment; it only drives up the costs for day-to-day living.

Dan Vaughan

Maple Ridge