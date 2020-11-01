LETTER: Don’t let critics curtail Halloween creativity

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES: People are becoming too overly sensitive, according to one reader

Dear Editor,

[RE: Halloween gallows display by Maple Ridge family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics, Oct. 31, mapleridgenews.com]

Just heard the news about Calvin Meier’s Halloween decorations.

It is not racist… what a bunch of crap.

So many people nowadays take “offence” with everythink and anything.

For Pete’s sake let us have a little “freedom of expression.”

Calvin, keep up the enthusiasm and don’t give up to stupidity, racism, bulltweet!

Richard Hertz, Okanagan Falls

