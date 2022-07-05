LETTER: Drug companies literally robbing from senior on fixed income

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I have been taking a particular prescription each day for a number of years. The price has always been approximately $27.80 for 90 pills.

However, when I picked them up the other day, I was shocked to see that the price had increased to $99.67, which is almost a 300-per-cent increase.

To say I was shocked would be an understatement.

I discussed it with my pharmacist and he was unaware of the increase but told me that the pharmaceutical company had discontinued two other same type of pill, so the only other pill for me was similar price to what I had previously been taking but was 40mg higher that what I normally take.

I am a senior living on a fixed income.

Like millions of others, I think it is totally unfair of the company to take advantage of us.

Surely there is some kind of regulations in place to stop these companies from taking advantage of people.

I realize that most stores, restaurants, and other business’s have had to increase their prices. But not to the point of a 250-300-per-cent increase.

This is daylight robbery.

Shirley Potter, Maple Ridge

