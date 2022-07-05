Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Drug companies literally robbing from senior on fixed income

One Maple Ridge woman’s prescription costs increased almost 300%

Dear Editor,

I have been taking a particular prescription each day for a number of years. The price has always been approximately $27.80 for 90 pills.

However, when I picked them up the other day, I was shocked to see that the price had increased to $99.67, which is almost a 300-per-cent increase.

To say I was shocked would be an understatement.

I discussed it with my pharmacist and he was unaware of the increase but told me that the pharmaceutical company had discontinued two other same type of pill, so the only other pill for me was similar price to what I had previously been taking but was 40mg higher that what I normally take.

I am a senior living on a fixed income.

RECENT LETTER: Why so many windows and no overhangs for West Coast RCMP detachment

Like millions of others, I think it is totally unfair of the company to take advantage of us.

Surely there is some kind of regulations in place to stop these companies from taking advantage of people.

I realize that most stores, restaurants, and other business’s have had to increase their prices. But not to the point of a 250-300-per-cent increase.

This is daylight robbery.

Shirley Potter, Maple Ridge

.

RELATED: High prescription drug costs hinder access for seniors: UBC study

Have you taken a photo you’d like to contribute? Email: news@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Previous story
CAMERON: Horgan’s about-face and departure changes the political landscape

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Drug companies literally robbing from senior on fixed income

Jeanette Hawley, who belongs to the craft group who work out of the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, will be making more of the fidget quilts for people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New program gives fidget quilts to those with dementia in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Racist graffiti was discovered in Westview Park. (Monica Sterling/Special to The News)
Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

This Facebook photo taken in 2014 shows the beach and boaters at White Sands in Osoyoos, a popular spot only accessed by boat on Osoyoos Lake. (Facebook)
Maple Ridge man shot on Canada Day at popular party beach in Osoyoos