Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Fond memories of a promising student

Former teacher recounts Olympic kayakers other feats as a child

Dear Editor,

I read the newspaper article [Re: Kayaker off to Olympics, March 21, The News] about the kayaker off to the Olympics and I was thrilled to learn that Brian Malfesi is part of Team Canada.

Excelling in all the sports, always trying his very best, never complaining, Brian Malfesi was one of my former students in Whonnock Elementary school.

As you have mentioned in your article, Brian started paddling 16 years ago, at the age of 11.

At that time, Brian and his team placed second overall in the district elementary volleyball championship. Whonnock Elementary girls’ Killer Bs team won the volleyball championship.

I was so proud of all of you.

In June 2005, Brian and his teammates participated in the district track and field meet.

Everyone worked very hard in relays, sprints, high jump, shot put – just to mention a few of the events.

In my mind, I see you once again in action.

What a successful day that was indeed!

RELATED: RCKC will light up Whonnock Lake

At Whonnock, Brian Malfesi also excelled in math, sciene, writing, arts, and drama. Here’s what he wrote about Albert Einstein, his favourite scientist.

“Albert Einstein lived a marvelous life with many ups and downs, but always was somewhat of a rebel. He was unable to speak as a tot, but eventually learned at age 4.

In elementary school, Albert was weak in math and his other subjects, which left his teachers thinking he would never live a promising life.

They were wrong!

After taking seven years of violin, Einstein moved on to university and refused to study anything other than math and phsyics.

It was amazing that this lead him to win the Nobel prize for physics in 1921.

Later, he became a renowned lecturer, giving speeches all around the world… people considered him synonymous with great intelligence and genius.

It goes to show, even if you struggle at times of your life, you may someday blossom into something special later.”

In 2005, Brian Malfesi also played the lead role in William Shakespear’s play, Hamlet.

What an outstanding performance – Brian knew the whole play by heart.

As a teacher, I felt honoured to work with Brian, as well as all of my former students.

In conclusion, in the event of the upcoming Olympics, I know Brian will be successful once again.

Zdena Novy, Maple Ridge

.

EducationLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows mayor argues in favour of local detachment

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fond memories of a promising student

Former teacher recounts Olympic kayakers other feats as a child

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA is promoting the favourite burger contest.
Maple Ridge holding Great Canadian Burger Battle

Vote in social media for your favourite from a downtown restaurant

Community members young and old planted orange signs honouring the 215 children buried at the site of the former Kamloops residential school. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Katzie First Nation hold first community event since 2020

215 children found at Kamloops residential school honoured, and community messengers blanketed

The city has signed an agreement for operation and lease of The ACT Arts Centre. (The News files)
Maple Ridge signs three-year deal for operation of The ACT

Arts Council to receive operating grant of $788,000 in 2021

Pitt Meadows council is moving forward with a local RCMP detachment. (The News files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows mayor argues in favour of local detachment

No existing amenities will be lost with the conversion of the art gallery/athletic building site

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read