LETTER: Forget danger pay, be grateful to have a job

Dear Editor,
I just read Jacqueline Benedicks letter about the government betraying her [RE: Lab team deserves hazard pay, too, May 28, The News].
She works for a private company, LifeLabs that charges the B.C. health government for lab work, and [she] feels the federal or provincal government should pay her danger pay.
READ MORE LETTERS: 32-plane flyby was truly inspiring
Where is LifeLabs responsiblities as her employer.
Save-On-Foods paid its employees danger pay.
As a retired firefighter, who worked through SARS and HINI, who went to work – with a wife and two young children at home – along with firefighters, police, and paramedics who excepted the challenge and no danger pay.
Maybe she should consider herself lucky to have a job. So many others don’t.
Robert McKee, Pitt Meadows
.
________________________________
• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_________________________________