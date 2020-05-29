LETTER: Forget danger pay, be grateful to have a job

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

I just read Jacqueline Benedicks letter about the government betraying her [RE: Lab team deserves hazard pay, too, May 28, The News].

She works for a private company, LifeLabs that charges the B.C. health government for lab work, and [she] feels the federal or provincal government should pay her danger pay.

READ MORE LETTERS: 32-plane flyby was truly inspiring

Where is LifeLabs responsiblities as her employer.

Save-On-Foods paid its employees danger pay.

As a retired firefighter, who worked through SARS and HINI, who went to work – with a wife and two young children at home – along with firefighters, police, and paramedics who excepted the challenge and no danger pay.

Maybe she should consider herself lucky to have a job. So many others don’t.

Robert McKee, Pitt Meadows

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_________________________________

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows