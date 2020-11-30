LETTER: Hair salon discriminates based on gender

Dear Editor,
On Nov. 25, while shopping in a local mall, I passed the local hair salon that I have been a customer at for some years.
Passing, I noticed a sign that read, women’s haircut $45, men $30.
I was shocked to see such discrimination.
I said nothing at the time, went home, and stewed over this.
I had an appointment for a haircut the following week, but I was not about to patronize a business with so little respect for women.
Had the sign read, long hair $45, short hair $30 no problem.
I went in on Nov. 27 and cancelled my appointment and gave my reason for doing so.
As she was looking at me, I was told women with short fine hair would be $30 – guess who has short fine hair, so not only is there no respect they think we are stupid too.
I would like to know if other women think I’m over reacting or agree with me.
Carole Marshall, Maple Ridge
