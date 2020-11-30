If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Hair salon discriminates based on gender

Maple Ridge reader wonders if other women share her feelings on the matter

Dear Editor,

On Nov. 25, while shopping in a local mall, I passed the local hair salon that I have been a customer at for some years.

Passing, I noticed a sign that read, women’s haircut $45, men $30.

I was shocked to see such discrimination.

I said nothing at the time, went home, and stewed over this.

I had an appointment for a haircut the following week, but I was not about to patronize a business with so little respect for women.

Had the sign read, long hair $45, short hair $30 no problem.

I went in on Nov. 27 and cancelled my appointment and gave my reason for doing so.

As she was looking at me, I was told women with short fine hair would be $30 – guess who has short fine hair, so not only is there no respect they think we are stupid too.

I would like to know if other women think I’m over reacting or agree with me.

Carole Marshall, Maple Ridge

.

_____________________________

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

