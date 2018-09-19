(THE NEWS/files) The city is seeking train whistle cessation at eight stops in Maple Ridge.

Letter: ‘I enjoy hearing the trains’

Council could put its time to far better use.

Editor, The News:

Re: Web poll: Do you support ceasing train whistles within Maple Ridge borders?

So Maple Ridge council is finally going to consider a resolution to implement train whistle cessation at eight railway crossings in the municipality.

What’s next? No trains?

A recent poll conducted by the Maple Ridge News asked: “Are you in favour of whistle cessation in Maple Ridge?”

The number of respondents who answered ‘no’: 58 per cent.

I suspect that most of the other 42 per cent who answered ‘yes’ are recent arrivals in the community, living in the three condominiums that have gone up near the Port Haney station. They knew when they bought their condos that there would be trains and whistles on their doorsteps, so it is difficult to feel sympathetic.

I have lived in Maple Ridge for 10 years, in close proximity to Port Haney station, and I enjoy hearing the trains. Friends who have lived here even longer say that they either enjoy hearing them or they hardly notice them.

Granted, some train drivers overdo it sometimes, something that CP Rail should look into and rectify.

Council could put its time to far better use considering how to deal with the Anita Place tent camp and the number of homeless drug addicts wandering around stealing anything not anchored to the ground.

Jennifer Cloke

Maple Ridge

Previous story
LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

Just Posted

Thefts from vehicles on the rise in Maple Ridge

Drivers leaving cars unlocked, valuables in sight says RCMP

No more horns from trains running through Maple Ridge

Council makes request to stop horns at eight crossings in the city

UPDATE: Vehicle ‘explodes’ in Pitt Meadows

Man taken to hospital with burns to his face.

OCOP: ‘Together we are stronger’

Mike Serr is taking part in the Canadian Police Memorial Ride to Remember.

Most of B.C. cities liked Maple Ridge’s ideas

Resolutions supported at UBCM

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Plan includes building a tiny house before the snow flies

Most Read