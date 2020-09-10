This young person was seen leaned up against the wall of a local business in downtown Maple Ridge, along the Haney Bypass, sign, suitcase, and scooter nearby. (The News files)

LETTER: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?

One letter writer fears efforts to aid people in need are actually only enabling them further

Dear Editor,

I live in the downtown core and I have to say the situation with the drug addicts and homeless is not going well.

We’ve had people in the middle of the night trying to break into our cars, and last night they actually tried to break into the bottom level windows of two suites in our apartment building.

The tenants have given up even phoning the police anymore because it seems to make no difference whatsoever!

We’ve had druggies going into the construction site at night to use the port-a-potty to shoot up, etc.

There needs to be a reassessment as to the wisdom of having so many drug facilities here in Maple Ridge.

Are they being successful or are they just attracting drug addicts from around the Lower Mainland?

How many of these individuals, who are receiving “free” food and housing, are getting better and returning to a “normal” and productive life?

We the taxpayers of this province deserve answers to these questions.

Are our tax dollars being well spent or are they just enabling the drug addicts to continue on in their ways?

I believe in helping people out; but only when they themselves make an effort to change their ways for the better!

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

Most Read