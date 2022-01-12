LETTER: Limiting sledding sites in West Maple Ridge

Discarded tree branches and ‘poorly placed’ bench eliminate good sledding run in Volker Park. (Jill Mapoles/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

As we know the snow doesn’t often last long enough here to get some good sliding in before it rains!

There aren’t many hills big enough for sliding, but my kids and neighbours would make do with the slope at Volker Park, building jumps/starting blocks to get a faster better slide.

RELATED LETTER: Grateful to shovellers

Then they put in the dog park, shortening the slide out into the field.

Dog park removed and they put a bench in the middle of the best sliding spot – again this could be worked around – annoying but still slidable.

This year, we get a great dump of snow – terrific for sliding – and they choose to trim the trees and leave all the branches around the bench essentially eliminating any chance of sliding.

Parks and rec appear to be no winter fun folks!

RELATED: Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the snow in Maple Ridge

Jill Mapoles, Maple Ridge

.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeWeather