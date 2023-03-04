LETTER: Maple Ridge needs to make greenspace a priority

Residents benefit from greenspace, such as at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: How’s life in Ridge, Feb. 10, The News]

I read the article in Friday’s News on our mayor and council’s efforts to engage our citizens in meaningful ways to help build our city of Maple Ridge for the future.

It’s a great idea, and I hope it has great success over the coming years.

One area that the city’s recent survey identified was our citizens’ desire for more greenspace and recreational activities.

Yes, I agree heartily, that more outdoor activities are what we really need has a growing society!

It’s better for our children and their outlook on life in general.

Staying out of those malls, and resisting the consumer capitalist ethos is essential to preserving our planet for the future. And, so much healthier.

There is so much more to life than the capitalist paradigm of consuming, which of course all of us have been programmed for since birth, by the capitalist corporations.

I hope that the citizens of Maple Ridge take advantage of this new “Engage Maple Ridge” web site to help build our wonderful city for the future!

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

