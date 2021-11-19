Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident offers cheeky suggestion to businesses

Vaccination discounts could create some interesting conversations, letter writer suggests

Dear Editor,

Re: [This is a war, The News, Nov. 12]

Back in the day when World War 2 was raging, folks in the United States rationed their food supply and sent the best food to the men and women fighting on the front lines in Europe.

I think your previous writer is correct in calling this pandemic ‘a war’, and that we are being invaded by an invisible army.

I submit that it would be a very good gesture if merchants were to offer 10 per cent Vaccine Discount, (or VD) by showing your QR code proof of vaccination, as a way of saying thanks for fighting this invisible army with the tools our scientists and government have made available to fight with.

You simply say “can I get the VD from you?” and the merchant answers “sure, I’ll give you a V.D!”

Richard Brophy, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Joe King was in the Battle of Britain during the Second World War

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines

Previous story
LETTER: Deisel from trains only a fraction of a massive pollution problem

Just Posted

Brad Perrie officially retires as deputy fire chief of the Pitt Meadows Fire Department at the end of the year. (Screen grab)
Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief announces retirement

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident offers cheeky suggestion to businesses

Black Press file.
Alouette Addictions says government would allow too much fentanyl

Latest map showing case counts in the region, provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The NEWS)
COVID-19 case counts lowest level in weeks in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows