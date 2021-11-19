LETTER: Maple Ridge resident offers cheeky suggestion to businesses

Dear Editor,
Re: [This is a war, The News, Nov. 12]
Back in the day when World War 2 was raging, folks in the United States rationed their food supply and sent the best food to the men and women fighting on the front lines in Europe.
I think your previous writer is correct in calling this pandemic ‘a war’, and that we are being invaded by an invisible army.
I submit that it would be a very good gesture if merchants were to offer 10 per cent Vaccine Discount, (or VD) by showing your QR code proof of vaccination, as a way of saying thanks for fighting this invisible army with the tools our scientists and government have made available to fight with.
You simply say “can I get the VD from you?” and the merchant answers “sure, I’ll give you a V.D!”
Richard Brophy, Maple Ridge
.
• READ MORE: Joe King was in the Battle of Britain during the Second World War
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.