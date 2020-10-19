LETTER: Maple Ridge traffic circle a potential ‘death trap’

Caitlin Smith shows a picture of her own kids trying to manouvre the are of 123rd Avenue and Creston Street in Maple Ridge to demonstrate the danger that exists for pedestrians in that area. (Caitlin Smith/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[A letter shared with city engineering and city council]

Today my husband and I walked to pick up our two children from their friends house on 123rd Avenue, and once again had to navigate the death trap traffic circle at Creston Street.

There is zero clearance for pedestrians making their way between Creston Street and 123rd Avenue when a car enters the circle.

We were nearly hit (once again).

I cannot fathom how or why the city has placed a ‘traffic circle’ here, there is clearly no room for it and it is impossible for most vehicles to navigate safely.

City engineers and city councillors need to take the walk down 123rd Avenue, from Glenwood Elementary and from Laity View Elementary, to experience for themselves just how unsafe this street is.

Seriously, do it, and bring your children if you want the fully terrifying experience.

I’ve started taking photos and video of the street while we walk.

READ MORE: Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

See how the car had to swerve coming out of the traffic circle to avoid hitting my kids?

The only option here is to jump into the ditch.

There is no walkway.

And crossing the street to walk on the other side is not an option for those living on the south side of 123rd Avenue, as this intersection you see in the photo is the closest ‘corner’ where the kids could cross.

This situation has been ongoing for years and my previous correspondence to the city regarding this issue has fallen on deaf ears.

RELATED LETTER: Conflicts growing between traffic and equestrians in Maple Ridge

It’s time for the city to step up and fix this street now to give our children a safe route to and from school.

We fought hard for changes to 121 Avenue at 214th Street, for a school zone, better signage, and crosswalk after a child was hit in the intersection.

We shouldn’t have to fight again for changes to 123rd Avenue.

I fear for the safety of all the pedestrians who walk this street on a daily basis.

I look forward to your response and sincerely hope you all take this issue as seriously as I do.

Caitlin Smith, Maple Ridge

.

_________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge