LETTER: Maple Ridge woman critical of Kits Beach partying

Dear Editor,
The day they danced in Kits
That Lucky Few
Feet thumping sandily
Laughter hurtling unmaskedly
.
That Lucky Few
Who haven’t been bedside
Holding the hand of a gasping, dying loved one
.
That Lucky Few
Who weren’t torn away and isolated
From parents and grandparents
.
That Lucky Few
Not spending the last year in hospitals
day after day after endless day
.
That Lucky Few
That we watched in horror
They looked to us
Like grotesque gargoyles
Tongues lolling in ignorance
.
I wasn’t there that day
When they danced in Kits
But I will always reflect
On the three million lost souls
Who watched
Cheryl Hill, Maple Ridge
.
