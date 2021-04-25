LETTER: Maple Ridge woman critical of Kits Beach partying

The scenes inspired a local resident to create verse

Large gatherings of people at Kitsilano Beach on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Walter Wells/Twitter)

Dear Editor,

The day they danced in Kits

That Lucky Few

Feet thumping sandily

Laughter hurtling unmaskedly

.

That Lucky Few

Who haven’t been bedside

Holding the hand of a gasping, dying loved one

.

That Lucky Few

Who weren’t torn away and isolated

From parents and grandparents

.

That Lucky Few

Not spending the last year in hospitals

day after day after endless day

.

That Lucky Few

That we watched in horror

They looked to us

Like grotesque gargoyles

Tongues lolling in ignorance

.

I wasn’t there that day

When they danced in Kits

But I will always reflect

On the three million lost souls

Who watched

Cheryl Hill, Maple Ridge

.

