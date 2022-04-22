LETTER: Maple Ridge woman involved in crash on 101st birthday but helpers made her day

Dear Editor,
I would like to thank all the kind people who helped my family and I after a car accident on the corner of 222st Street and 122nd Avenue on Saturday the 16th of April.
I would like to especially thank the young man who gave me a Happy Birthday balloon when he heard it was my 101st birthday that day.
J.T. Hogan, Maple Ridge
.
• READ MORE: LETTER writer grateful to parking angel
• READ MORE: Donation helps dream of eagle sanctuary
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.