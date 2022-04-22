Thea Hogan was honoured as part of a special seniors campaign last year and wants those who helped at a recent crash scene to know how much their efforts were appreciated. (The News files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge woman involved in crash on 101st birthday but helpers made her day

Local letter writer appreciated the strangers to came to help at a recent incident

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank all the kind people who helped my family and I after a car accident on the corner of 222st Street and 122nd Avenue on Saturday the 16th of April.

I would like to especially thank the young man who gave me a Happy Birthday balloon when he heard it was my 101st birthday that day.

J.T. Hogan, Maple Ridge

