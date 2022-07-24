LETTER: Moved by kindness of Maple Ridge senior

Even though gesture was scuttled by cashier, the thought was there and appreciated

Dear Editor,

While shopping in Maple Ridge during the afternoon of July 20, I was in line at a large grocery store and noticed the senior in front of me was struggling with unloading her buggy.

I finished taking her goods out and onto the conveyor belt.

She was very gracious thanking me and we had a lovely conversation about helping others when we can.

The cashier then informed me that the lady was paying for my two items.

I replied to this kind senior that it wasn’t necessary and she didn’t need to do this.

But, she insisted and told me she always does this when people are kind enough to help her.

Again we talked and agreed what a great feeling we both had! She actually said to me it was too bad I didn’t have more items!

That senior left and I moved up to collect my items, when the cashier rang them up and told me the amount I had to pay!

I explained the woman ahead had offered to pay, but the cashier said, “I heard you say no.”

Too bad the cashier didn’t listen to the whole conversation.

This kind woman left the store thinking she had treated me and our wonderful moment was ruined by this cashier who actually grabbed an item from the person behind me to add to my bill!

I have no way of reaching out to the generous senior and hope she reads your newspaper so she knows how grateful I am for people like her in this world.

Rita Knight, Coquitlam

