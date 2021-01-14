LETTER: Not shutting down this letter writer that easily

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Simple truth is masks help slow spread of virus, Dec. 29, The News]

“ I see that perennial letter writer, Robert T. Rock, expounds on his favourite theme, “ indefensible, religious and social conservative agenda.”

It’s called democracy, Robert.

Everyone doesn’t agree with you or me.

Don’t hold your breath for me to stop letter writing, not going to happen.

You give me lots of material.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

P.S. I always wear a mask

