LETTER: Is it time for Mike Farnsworth to retire?

Dear Editor,

[Re: LETTER: Minister should reflect on his own actions, before throwing stones, Dec. 14, The News]

Right on Jeff Zacharias! Exactly right.

Mike Farnsworth [Coquitlam MLA, Minister of Public Safety, and Solicitor General] using derogatory names of people who have a different opinion from him is not democratic and certainly not professional from a long-time politician.

Perhaps he should consider retiring?

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

