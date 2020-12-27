LETTER: Is it time for Mike Farnsworth to retire?

Dear Editor,
[Re: LETTER: Minister should reflect on his own actions, before throwing stones, Dec. 14, The News]
Right on Jeff Zacharias! Exactly right.
Mike Farnsworth [Coquitlam MLA, Minister of Public Safety, and Solicitor General] using derogatory names of people who have a different opinion from him is not democratic and certainly not professional from a long-time politician.
Perhaps he should consider retiring?
Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
