LETTER: Other factors to consider in Maple Ridge bear fines

Dear Editor,

Regarding the new bylaws to achieve a Bear Smart Community [$500 fine for taking the trash out too early, March 11, The News].

I live in Maple Ridge and start work in Richmond at 5:30 a.m. My yard has a few fruit trees, blueberry bushes, and strawberry plants that, being at ground level, would always be an attractant.

By the new criteria, I will not be able to put out my garbage – since it would obviously be before 5 a.m. and the blueberries and strawberries would need to go since they are virtually “on the ground.”

I applaud council for attempting to protect the bears in our area, but would suggest there were possibly other considerations such as the time people are required to leave home for work.

Another would be leaving the bears somewhere to live instead of continually authorizing building permits up the flanks of Alouette Mountain, pushing them to forage further afield of where they live.

Russ Hughes, Maple Ridge

