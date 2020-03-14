Garbage is a known attractant for bears, as are bird feeders, fruit trees, barbecues, and pet food. (News files)

LETTER: Other factors to consider in Maple Ridge bear fines

It’s not fair to penalize people who have no choice but to put garbage out early

Dear Editor,

Regarding the new bylaws to achieve a Bear Smart Community [$500 fine for taking the trash out too early, March 11, The News].

I live in Maple Ridge and start work in Richmond at 5:30 a.m. My yard has a few fruit trees, blueberry bushes, and strawberry plants that, being at ground level, would always be an attractant.

By the new criteria, I will not be able to put out my garbage – since it would obviously be before 5 a.m. and the blueberries and strawberries would need to go since they are virtually “on the ground.”

RELATED: Hope is that it’s a good news for bears this year

I applaud council for attempting to protect the bears in our area, but would suggest there were possibly other considerations such as the time people are required to leave home for work.

Another would be leaving the bears somewhere to live instead of continually authorizing building permits up the flanks of Alouette Mountain, pushing them to forage further afield of where they live.

Russ Hughes, Maple Ridge

.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

.

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

bearsConservationWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CITIZEN INK: Personal responsibility key to mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

LETTER: Not a fan of nude rules or new change rooms at Maple Ridge pool

Long-time leisure centre users speaks up about a few features that disappoint

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

Universal change room has many private stalls for patrons to use

Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assault

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

Foundry Ridge Meadows now fully open

New premises offers one-stop shop for kids

Head-on collision in Maple Ridge between bike and pickup

Rider taken to hospital with serious injuries

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at North Vancouver hospital

Visitor access to Lions Gate Hospital restricted to family members only

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

Most Read