LETTER: Pitt Meadows bookkeeper says ALC’s Otter Co-op decision doesn’t add up

Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows closed in late 2022 to accommodate a new Harris Road underpass at the CP Rail crossing but the new location has been blocked by the Agricultural Land Commission. (Google Maps)

Dear Editor,

Re: [ALC blocks feed supply store relocation, The News, Jan. 27]

Okay, let me get this straight. The ALC has made the decision to block a feed supply store which Mr. Mike Crouse has already prepared, at great expense, to fill the gap of the closing of the Otter Co-op due to the impending underpass being built. Incomprehensible! This needs to be re-evaluated as a one-of situation. A whole bunch of stores are not going to start setting up to sell feed, and that can be made as a stipulation of ALC approval.

As for increased traffic – give me a break – where exactly is traffic not increasing? I drive everywhere, and frankly the traffic in Burnaby far exceeds what is in Pitt Meadows, my home of 23 years.

Mayor and council members of Pitt Meadows need to fight this. A business licence, WCB, Revenue Canada, employment opportunities, taxes, distribution, think of how many people will be positively affected, especially all those who recently lost their job at Otter Co-Op! I hardly think that Mr. Crouse is trying to make a profit, and as a bookkeeper, I am well aware the overhead is immense.

With all the nonsense going on in the world, why oh why, is the feeding of animals not a priority? Mr. Crouse says he is ‘disheartened’. That is an understatement if I ever heard one.

Please mayor and council members, address this ridiculous decision, and re-apply with a personal meeting of the board of directors on the ALC and have the fodder at hand to relay the facts. Firstly, the numbers of the type and animals involved, the acreage in case, the property owners names and addresses, the products that will be purchased, the safe transportation, and most certainly, the plan for prepared record-keeeping of everything from A to Z.

If Mr. Crouse wants me to do his bookkeeping, I will volunteer my expertise and as well will complete his ‘company’ taxes at the end of the year. Now I am just wondering where my vote will go next term.

Patricia Tochkin, Pitt Meadows

