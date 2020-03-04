LETTER: Pitt Meadows needs to brace for a traffic storm

When construction of the underpass for Harris Road gets underway, expect detours and lineups

Dear Editor,

During construction of the underpass on Harris Road, trains will always have priority.

They will run while construction and road closures are happening. Then the track will be opened for trains long before the road is open to traffic, sending residents to the light on Golden Ears Way – by the Staples store – where there are two lights to deal with. But you will still have to deal with the train.

That’s a lot of vehicles on Hammond Road, and with traffic lining up on the Golden Ears Bridge. All I can say is council and the mayor better get ready for traffic storm.

Daryl Manion, Pitt Meadows

