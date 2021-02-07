Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Province needs immediate infusion for parks

In part due to COVID, and the greater use of provincial parkland, more needs to be invested

Dear Editor,

Winter is in full swing, and people are heading outside to stave off boredom amid travel and gathering restrictions.

When I’m out in B.C.’s provincial parks, I meet people of different backgrounds, skills, and experience levels.

Unfortunately, years of chronic underfunding has created bottlenecks for the crowds who are eager to get out this season.

RELATED: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears park this winter

While the B.C. government has made promises to improve and expand parks, trails, and campgrounds, I see an immediate need for this in my local and favourite parks.

We need more than promises.

We need a real investment that’s going to help us not just build back a better parks system – but also keep it running for years to come.

RELATED: Maple Ridge back-country deadly during avalanche season, but difficult to get to

This winter, we’ve heard warnings from Avalanche Canada about under-prepared adventurers heading to the outdoors, sometimes with tragic outcomes.

North Shore Search and Rescue say they, along with many of their partner orgs around the province, have had their busiest winter ever.

An investment in B.C.’s parks can help keep people safe and healthy now and after the pandemic.

I hope that Premier [John] Horgan’s government will turn the tide for B.C.’s beloved but beleaguered parks.

Donald MacDonald, Pitt Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC ParksLetter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cost pushing seniors to the brink of homelessness

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Province needs immediate infusion for parks

In part due to COVID, and the greater use of provincial parkland, more needs to be invested

Children in need around the world to receive 373,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians, including more than 4,000 from Maple Ridge. (Frank King/Special to The News)
Local shoeboxes filled with gifts being delivered around the globe

In 2020, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows residents pack more Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes than 2019

Margarita Sanchez shared a picture captured recently of a winter sunset from the dikes in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun sets over the Maple Ridge dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday evening.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce honours its best

Annual Business Excellence Awards held Saturday night as virtual gala

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

(Black Press Media file photo)
South Asian COVID Task Force working to dispel vaccine myths

Doctor says she’s heard questions regarding infertility and what’s in the vaccine

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association president Lynn Moseley visits the horses at the stables in Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Lower Mainlanders suffering from grief or anxiety can sign up for horse-riding therapy

Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Riding Association announces help for mental health

A collision involving a train and an SUV took place early Saturday morning near 216th Street and 96th Avenue (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Collision involving freight train and ‘abandoned’ SUV in Langley

No injuries reported in early morning crash that closed 96th Avenue near 216th Street

Most Read