LETTER: Resident doesn’t appreciate 4 a.m. wake up from ‘Maple Ridge International Speedway’ users

Another local resident has voiced concerns about loud vehicles in the community

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Muffle noise, The News, July 16]

Our condo unit faces the Ridge Meadows International Speedway (AKA the Lougheed Highway). Even though it is two full city blocks from the Lougheed Highway, the noise of a motorcycle accelerating about 4 a.m. this morning was so loud that it woke me from a deep sleep.

Some days the noise from cars burning rubber non-stop and from motorcycles revving their engines and accelerating full throttle away from every stop light is so loud and so unbearable that we are unable to enjoy the moment of a sunny day while sitting on our deck.

Aggressive drivers on the Ridge Meadows International Speedway and the Dewdney Truck Drag Strip make the drivers in the Fast and the Furious seem impotent by comparison.

The worst part?

The RCMP is MIA with little presence on the battleground. If they did nothing more than simply park their cruisers on the side of the Ridge Meadows International Raceway and Dewdney Trunk Drag Strip, it would be far more effective than parking their cruisers in the lot off of 226th Avenue.

Aggressive drivers and loud mufflers are ruining life in Ridge Meadows.

David MacPhail, Maple Ridge

