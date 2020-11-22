If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: There’s good reason for councillor’s actions

Councillor Kiersten Duncan has given much to this community, and deserves some understanding

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge councillor criticized for nodding off in meeting, Nov. 18, The News]

Miss Duncan, I am appalled at the disgusting person who mocked you for falling to sleep during a Maple Ridge council (online) meeting!

The technique of “shaming” anyone without first researching the reasons behind their issue (in your case your heart and severe fatigue) is short-sighted and demeaning.

I would like to lend my voice in suggesting that you had “good reason” to be fatigued and that the individual(s) who shamed you need serious mental assessment… how shameful of them!

You are a lovely young women who has been serving your community for years and do not deserve such treatment.

RELATED LETTER: Councillor demonstrates her ‘major commitment’ to her job

I am forwarding my opinion to the mayor’s office, and to the publisher and editor of The News.

I trust each citizen has a right to express their opinions in this “democratic” municipality.

With great concern,

H. Murton, Maple Ridge





Most Read