(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) A man is taken into custody at Anita Place on Sunday.

Letter: ‘This is best for everyone’

There are many people who need help and are seeking refuge.

Editor, The News:

Re: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city.

This must be an incredibly difficult time for the actual residents of tent city in Maple Ridge as their perennial space is invaded as the city staff and fire departments comb the camp and all it tents and structures, searching for anything that might pose a danger to the residents or anyone else in the community or government agency employees.

But this is best for everyone, if you were to see the condition of the camp or talk to some residents of it, or see the evidence presented in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

You might agree.

There are many people who need help and are seeking refuge. They may suffer from various conditions: mental illness; drug addiction; poverty; health issues; or just a series of unfortunate happenings.

This puts them in a difficult situation and, in my opinion, the last thing they need it to be surrounded by chaos – drug dealers, prostitutes, thieves, thugs and gangsters.

Regardless of why a person comes to be homeless, if you are struggling you need a safe place to go to get back on your feet or be directed to the help and support you need, this clean up of the camp will make it a cleaner safer place and is in no way designed to exclude anyone who is seeking refuge and a better situation.

The reason that people are being identified is to connect them with housing, a safe warm supportive place to get back on their feet.

This will also exclude people who were praying on the less fortunate, encouraging drugs, theft and prostitution and perpetrating bullying manipulation and violence against these folks.

This includes Alliance Against Displacement, which has incited rebellion towards the people who actually want to help these people.

Alliance Against Displacement has encouraged the disrespect of city staff, firefighters, police and the general population.

This is not advocation, but manipulation. The people who were arrested don’t live there, except for one.

Its time to take the political veil off this situation and get down to the real work of getting these people the help they need.

Wesley Mann

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Looking Back: The story of ‘potato rock’

Just Posted

Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Karina Hill started writing the young adult novel when she was only 16

Flames eliminated in five games

Berdard: Injuries to key players hurt Ridge’s playoff chances

Ramblers girls qualify for Grade 9 provincials

Marauders lose win-or-go-home playoff

NDP still looking for candidate in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Liberals, Conservatives already have contenders

New transport plan soon for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

TransLink gives update to council

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

The bitterly cold weather has been seen to varying degrees across Canada

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

B.C. First Nation refuses totem pole gift from fellow nation

The chief of the Tl’etinqox community says the pole is being wrongly perceived as a territorial claim

Most Read