LETTER: Voters need to question Maple Ridge candidates

Dear Editor,
Having been a volunteer on this city’s social planning committee almost a decade ago and raising the issue of desperately needed affordable housing, I wanted to stress this issue again in the municipal election.
What has our city done to provide affordable housing to its citizens?
I realize this is a social issue that our provincial government is tackling, but why isn’t our city working with them to resolve or mitigate this housing crisis?
Why not work together with the province to address this issue, instead of putting roadblocks up that further the suffering of so many trying to find affordable housing in our city?
These all questions which I hope will be strongly debated in the coming weeks, to ensure that democracy and transparency still exists in our city.
Please get out and vote this coming municipal election, and make it happen.
John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge
