The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge looks at how it will slowly reopen during the coming months (The News files)

LETTER: What’s happening to key staff at The ACT?

While arts centre prepares for slow re-opening, it will apparently do it without a few key people

Dear Editor,

I am concerned about the recent articles with respect to The ACT Arts Centre. [RE: Live theatre performances to restart in October at ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, May 25, The News online and ACT board cautious about reopening the arts centre in Maple Ridge, May 12, The News online].

The articles state that core business operations are being sustained with grant money from municipal, provincial, and federal programs along with emergency funding to the arts sector.

Decades of support from the local community is credited for the success of the organization.

Further high fives are given to the almost 80 per cent of patrons who donated ticket refunds due to the pandemic.

This demonstrates how important arts and culture are to our community and country.

What is missing from both of these news articles is mention of the permanent job losses for staff at The ACT Arts Centre.

I am aware of two permanent terminations: The gallery curator and gallery assistant and shop coordinator.

This does not equate to core business being sustained.

RELATED: UPDATE – The ACT shuts its doors

Particularly when the art gallery and gift shop can safely open to the public well ahead of the theatre.

I don’t understand how, with the support mentioned, as well as wage subsidy, The ACT Arts Centre has suffered to this extent so rapidly.

The reputation and stature of the ACT art gallery has grown since our curator Barbara Duncan was employed 10 years ago.

The gallery is a key part of our arts centre’s success.

Our community is fortunate to have an excellent facility and citizens and artists served by the gallery expect professional management of the facility.

While announcements of reopening and upcoming exhibits are coming in from other community art galleries, ours appears to be collapsing.

Raeanne Schachter, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Hospice takeover seen as socialist fascism

Just Posted

LETTER: What’s happening to key staff at The ACT?

While arts centre prepares for slow re-opening, it will apparently do it without a few key people

LOOKING BACK: Pitt Meadows Day can’t afford another five-year hiatus

A flood in 1948 derailed this community festival for five years, now 68 years later COVID does same

LETTER: Hospice takeover seen as socialist fascism

One Maple Ridge letter writer views NDP’s stance on MAIDs as imposed tyranny

LETTER: Forget danger pay, be grateful to have a job

Retired firefighter critical of lab worker’s call for COVID-related top up

LETTER: Glad voters didn’t pick Mowatt

Letter writer suddenly grateful for outcome of 2014 mayoralty race in Maple Ridge

Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a B.C. mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

The federal Species At Risk Act requires provinces to identify critical habitat for caribou herds

Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Four new cases – two residents and two staff – have been confirmed at the long-term care home

Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

‘Hugs are so important and right now hugs can’t happen’

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors about MIS-C

Most Read