LETTER: Would Maple Ridge councillors want cannabis store beside them?

Resident concerned about how close cannabis store is to her home

Dear Editor,

There is a subdivision directly behind this proposed outlet.

There is a narrow lane separating us.

We can see their back door from our kitchen window.

We have lived here for over 30 years.

They propose to be open to 11 at night!

How would the councillors like this store directly behind their backyard.

I have written to Mayor Morden regarding this.

Maybe the council would like this store behind their house?

No?

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

.

COMMUNITY NEWS: Maple Ridge Toastmasters club turns 30

READ MORE: Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

cannabisLetter to the Editor

Most Read