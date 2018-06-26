Signs opposing the Burnett Street shelter and a trespass notice hang on the fence at the future site of the modular housing on Royal Crescent. (THE NEWS/files)

Web poll: Should Maple Ridge pick a location for a new supportive housing and shelter facility?

The province has promised $15 million for such a building.

The provincial government has told the City of Maple Ridge that it now needs to find a place for a homeless shelter and supportive housing facility.

But Maple Ridge council decided last week the city will not begin looking for a site for a homeless shelter and supportive housing facility even after turning down the province’s Burnett Avenue proposal.

Members of council said a letter from Housing Minister Selina Robinson shows a lack of understanding of its position, and authorized the mayor and staff to draft a response.

The province has promised $15 million for a homeless shelter and supportive housing facility in Maple Ridge.

Three locations in Maple Ridge have now been rejected for such a facility: the Quality Inn, in March 2016; 21375 Lougheed Highway, in December 2016; and Burnett St., last month.


