Albion FC hosting free soccer camp for girls

Skills development will take place April 10 at Samuel Robertson Technical

The two hour training session will be open to girls aged five to 16-years-old. (Albion FC photo)

What is better than a soccer camp to refine skills before summer?

A free soccer camp to refine skills before summer.

Albion FC are offering a two hour training session on Saturday, April 10 for girls aged five to 16-years-old at no cost.

It will take place on the Samuel Robertson Technical pitch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spokesperson Diana Cant said the club hopes to provide some opportunities for girls from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to give the sport a try.

“We want to introduce girls to soccer, provide a chance for kids to get out there to play, and have some normalcy back,” she said.

Forty young athletes will have a chance to be coached by six licenced trainers, including technical director Billy Johnstone, who was inducted into the BC Soccer Hall of Fame in 2020, and assistant technical director Nick Soolsma, who played for MLS club Toronto FC, as well as teams in Europe and Australia.

This is the second time the club have offered the camp. They offered a similar free training session in the summer of 2019, which was quite successful.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity again,” Cant said.

“After we held this camp two summers ago, we saw a huge rise in girls taking part in our organization.

“Even if this only offers them a free two-hour workout with other girls in the community, that’s a win.”

The club put together a video –complete with goal-scoring celebrations –from a previous camp, on their YouTube page.

The camp is by registration only; interested parents can sign their future soccer stars up on the Albion FC website.