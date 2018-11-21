Drew Andre has earned a four-year scholarship to play field lacrosse in the NCAA. (Contributed)

Andre gets U.S. scholarship with Flyers

Will be part of new NCAA lacrosse program in Illinois

Meadow Ridge Burrards lacrosse product Drew Andre has won a scholarship to play lacrosse with Lewis University of Romeoville, Illinois.

He chose the Flyers after his first and only visit to a U.S. university, falling in love with the Chicago-area school and the opportunity he will be given there.

It is a new lacrosse program, at a school with just 6,500 students, and Andre was recruited as a core player.

“Drew is a very explosive player with the ability to create his own shot,” said his new coach Joe Perruzzi. “He has a high lacrosse IQ and is a good decision maker with the ball in his stick.

“He has the ability to read defences, share the ball and create good team offense. His work ethic and integrity aligned with my goals and vision for the program.”

The coach said he is trying to create a championship culture in the men’s lacrosse program at Lewis, and he liked that Andre has experience at the highest level, a love for the game of lacrosse.

“He comes from an outstanding family who is supportive and motivating and we are grateful to add them to our lacrosse family as well,” said Perruzzi. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to coach Drew and to have him be such a monumental piece to what we are building at Lewis University!”

Andre is just as excited. He chose Lewis from more than 10 American schools who were offering scholarships.

“It’s a great campus, and a small school where everybody knows everybody,” he said, adding it is exciting to be part of building a new program from scratch, as a key member.

His father Lance Andre has been a president of the Burrards minor lacrosse program, including having been a longtime and successful coach. He is also president and general manager of the Burrards Senior A team of the Western Lacrosse Association.

Drew plays junior lacrosse with the New Westminister Salmonbellies, and was drafted seventh overall into the BC Junior A Lacrosse League.

Andre, who graduates from Pitt Meadows secondary this year, has played for Team Canada under-17 indoors, and with Team B.C. almost every season of minor lacrosse.

