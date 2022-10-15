Arena Lacrosse League West recruiting players for coming season

The Arena Lacrosse League West Division is selecting players for the upcoming season. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

The fledgling Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) West Division is looking for new and returning players to join the league that plays out of the Langley Events Centre.

Eighteen players who suited up in the ALL West last season are currently signed with National Lacrosse League teams. In addition, Grizzlies’ coach Rob Williams, who was also head coach of the Maple Ridge Burrards of the WLA, has joined the staff of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Two players from the Burrards were standouts in the ALL West Division’s inaugural season, as goaltender Brandon Humphrey (Most Outstanding Goaltender) and defender Nick Scott (Defensive Player of the Year) were two of the four major award winners.

The ALL is an amateur winter indoor development lacrosse league formed in 2017, which has seven teams in Ontario (ALL East) and another four in B.C. (West Division). Last year was the first season for the ALL West.

The West Division teams are the Sea Spray, Grizzlies, Shooting Eagles and Black Fish, with the teams set for a 14-game regular season. All contests are played at Langley Events Centre beginning Nov. 13 and continuing until early April.

There will be a two-day combine held at Langley Events Centre on Oct. 22 and 23 (times to be announced) which is open to any new players to the league, or those who attended the combine in 2021 but were not drafted. The cost to attend the combine is $50 and can be paid via e-transfer to 2022westcombine@theall.ca.

The ALL West Draft will be held on Oct. 25 and is open to any player who is at least 18 years of age (as of Dec. 31, 2022). Cost to play is $400 and payment can be made via e-transfer to westplayerfee@theall.ca.

Returning players can register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-2023-all-west-player-registration while new players should register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-all-west-combine-and-draft-registration.