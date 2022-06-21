Burrards lose to Lakers, drop to 1-4 on season

The Maple Ridge Burrards suffered a 10-7 loss to the Burnaby Lakers on Friday night, and now have one win and four losses in the 2022 Western Lacrosse Association season.

Ryan Jones led the Burrards with two goals and two assists, while Garrett Winter and Will Clayton each had a goal and two assists.

The Burrards had three shorthanded goals in the game, and now lead the league in that category with six on the season in just five games. They are also the top penalty killers in the WLA so far, having stopped opposing power plays a league-best 68 per cent of the time.

The Burrards second overall pick in 2021, goaltender Nate Faccin, has been along for an NLL championship ride. Faccin, a Maple Ridge product, was a depth goaltender for the Colorado Mammoth, who beat the Buffalo bandits to secure the pro lacrosse championship on Saturday.

The 2019 BC Junior A Lacrosse League’s Goaltender of the Year has been called a potential franchise player by Burrards GM Lance Andre. He has been a backup for the WLA squad so far this season, due to his intense travel schedule, but Andre said fans should anticipate seeing the hometown boy get a start in a future contest.

Andre said he is happy with the way the Burrards are playing, despite their losing record, and growth will come as they continue to play and compete.

“This team is young and good and hungry,” said Andrew. “We’ve lost a couple games by one goal, and we’re holding our own.”

The Burrards are back at home this weekend, as they host the Naniamo Timbermen on Sunday, June 26, at Cam Neely Arena. The Timbermen have gone 4-4 so far this season. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.