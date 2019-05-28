Burrards win big in WLA season opener

The Maple Ridge Burrards have been touting this year’s team as a potential Western Lacrosse Association champion and host of the Mann Cup.

They certainly looked the part on Sunday, beating the Coquitlam Adanacs 15-8 at Cam Neely Arena.

It was Pitt Meadows product Mike Mallory leading the offence, with a whopping seven goals and 11 points on the night. He was named the first star of the game.

Jean-Luc Chetner also had one of his biggest games as a Burrard, with three goals and eight points. Owen Barker had a goal and six points, Athan Ianucci scored once in his five points, while transition ace Travis Cornwall had two goals and two assists.

Also of note, Mitch McDole, a Maple Ridge player whom the Burrards drafted with their first pick in the 2018 WLA draft, had a goal and an assist.

Of note were the players who were not yet in the lineup, as NLL players such as snipers Curtis Dickson and Ben McIntosh have just wrapped up their professional lacrosse seasons.

• The Burrards will play in New Westminster on Thursday night against the 2-0 Salmonbellies, in Coquitlam on Saturday for a rematch with the Adanacs, and then will host the Burnaby Lakers on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

• Other scores for opening week May 23-26

New Westminster 14, Langley 9

Nanaimo 11, Victoria 6

Burnaby 11, Coquitlam 5

New Westminster 11, Nanaimo 9

Langley 6, Victoria 4



