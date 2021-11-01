City of Pitt Meadows celebrates Ridge Meadows Pride 2009s provincial championship

The city of Pitt Meadows celebrated the Ridge Meadows Pride 2009s under-12 team, parents and coaches during a recent council meeting for the team’s provincial win this year.

The under-12 girls softball team took the provincial title in the BC Softball Championship held earlier in August at the Albion Sports Complex. The championship game was part of a larger three-day tournament involving a total of eight under-12 girls softball teams.

Throughout the course of the entire tournament the girls played four round robin seeding games before going in to the Double Elimination playoffs to play for the Provincial Title.

Mayor Bill Dingwall expressed his joy in welcoming the champions.

“It’s my pleasure, on behalf of Pitt Meadows city council, and our city to recognize the outstanding achievement in celebration of winning the under-12 Provincial Softball Championship. The City of Pitt Meadows present the team with a certificate of recognition for your hardwork and dedication to minor softball. Congratulations!” he said.

READ MORE: Under-12 Ridge Meadows Pride crowned provincial softball champions

Councillor MacDonald, who is a mom to one of the players on the team noted why it was important for the city and the council to recognize and celebrate the achievement of this group of dedicated young athletes.

“Last month, we had the privilege of recognizing the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Associations Bantam AA boys team’s provincial title. And here, not a month later we get to celebrate Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association Pride 2009A’s win,” she said. “This group of athletes are dedicated, hardworking and special. After over a year and a half of COVID impacts to games, training, restrictions and even some health and sickness, these girls regained their focus for game time play. In August, they faced the provincial championship and after a tough loss in what I believe was quarterfinals, the team battled back and seized gold in the final game.”

MacDonald commended the team’s growth, skill level, confidence, recognized the staff, volunteers, softball association, etc. for their support and contribution to their success and gave a major shout-out to the parent group of these athletes. She also recognized the coaching staff and attributed the girls’ successful performance to their excellent coaching.

ALSO READ: Pitt Meadows council celebrates Bantam AA Provincials victory