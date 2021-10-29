Denney leads Ridge Meadows Flames in win

Ryan Denney had four goals against the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action tonight, looking to move into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a win.

The powerhouse Junior B squad from Maple Ridge will take on the middling Aldergrove Kodiaks (6-9-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

The Flames are coming off a big 7-4 win over the Delta Ice Hawks, after Ryan Denney exploded for four goals and an assist. He was the game’s first star, and his linemate Nicholas Amsler was the second star with a goal and three assists.

Flames win 7-4!

3rd period 🚨’s – Denney x 2, Kujala

#91 – Ryan Denney, with 4 goals and 1 assist, wins the Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sCElcSPplc — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 27, 2021

Amsler leads the league in scoring with 32 points in 15 games. Denney is third with 26 points, and his 17 goals is the highest mark in the PJHL.

Jordan Kujala and the newly acquired Craig Schouten also scored, while goaltender Marshall Elliott made 43 saves on 47 shots.

The Flames now have a sterling record of 12-3. The Langley Trappers took a shootout loss, and have a record of 12-3-0-1 heading into Friday night’s action. So the Flames are just one point back, with a game in hand, and are riding a five-game winning streak.

These two teams are the powerhouses of the Harold Brittain Conference, while the North Vancouver Wolf Pack lead the Tom Shaw Conference and have a share of the league lead with their near-perfect record of 12-1-0-1.

