Ryan Denney had four goals against the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday.

Denney leads Ridge Meadows Flames in win

Maple Ridge Junior Bs back in action Friday night

The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action tonight, looking to move into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a win.

The powerhouse Junior B squad from Maple Ridge will take on the middling Aldergrove Kodiaks (6-9-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

The Flames are coming off a big 7-4 win over the Delta Ice Hawks, after Ryan Denney exploded for four goals and an assist. He was the game’s first star, and his linemate Nicholas Amsler was the second star with a goal and three assists.

Amsler leads the league in scoring with 32 points in 15 games. Denney is third with 26 points, and his 17 goals is the highest mark in the PJHL.

Jordan Kujala and the newly acquired Craig Schouten also scored, while goaltender Marshall Elliott made 43 saves on 47 shots.

The Flames now have a sterling record of 12-3. The Langley Trappers took a shootout loss, and have a record of 12-3-0-1 heading into Friday night’s action. So the Flames are just one point back, with a game in hand, and are riding a five-game winning streak.

These two teams are the powerhouses of the Harold Brittain Conference, while the North Vancouver Wolf Pack lead the Tom Shaw Conference and have a share of the league lead with their near-perfect record of 12-1-0-1.

