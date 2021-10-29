Maple Ridge secondary’s senior girls field hockey team are the Fraser North Champions

Team beat out five others for top spot

Anna Robertson, centre, of MRSS, in a game against Moscrop secondary during the Fraser North Championships. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge secondary senior girls field hockey team took first place this week, beating out five other teams to win the Fraser North Championships.

The tournament took place Tuesday at the Karina LeBlanc Field where the girls beat out teams from Burnaby, New Westminster, and Coquitlam to get top spot including Heritage Woods secondary, Centennial secondary, Riverside secondary, Gleneagle secondary, and Moscrop secondary.

Host Maple Ridge took on Moscrop secondary and took the game easily 5-0. Then they went head to head against Gleneagle that resulted in another 5-0 win.

In the finals the girls went up against Centennial and took the title with a score of 2-0 with goals by Kim Sinow and Anna Robertson.

Coach Kira Sinow said she is very proud of every single player on her team. MRSS goalie Kai Haintz played a solid game in the finals making a couple of big saves against Centennial.

“Elizabeth Sinow, Maggie Hampton, Nora Wilkes, Djeoke Douma and Tiana Bikic dominated the field and didn’t give any opponents a chance to do much with the ball,” added Sinow.

A big upset game during the tournament was when Centennial beat the undefeated and league champions Heritage Woods in pool play, noted the coach.

READ ALSO: Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

ALSO: Maple Ridge secondary student wins $110,000 scholarship

Sinow has eight girls graduating from the senior team this year, but she said, she also has a large group of Grade 10’s that are extremely talented that she, alongside coach Gillian Hampton, are looking forward to coaching next year, along with the girls on the junior team that will move to the senior team next year.

Unfortunately, said Sinow, they will not be moving onto the provincial’s in Duncan, B.C., due to SD42 COVID-19 protocols.

“We are ending on a high with winning the Fraser North banner,” she said.

maple ridge