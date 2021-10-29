Anna Robertson, centre, of MRSS, in a game against Moscrop secondary during the Fraser North Championships. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Anna Robertson, centre, of MRSS, in a game against Moscrop secondary during the Fraser North Championships. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge secondary’s senior girls field hockey team are the Fraser North Champions

Team beat out five others for top spot

Maple Ridge secondary senior girls field hockey team took first place this week, beating out five other teams to win the Fraser North Championships.

The tournament took place Tuesday at the Karina LeBlanc Field where the girls beat out teams from Burnaby, New Westminster, and Coquitlam to get top spot including Heritage Woods secondary, Centennial secondary, Riverside secondary, Gleneagle secondary, and Moscrop secondary.

Host Maple Ridge took on Moscrop secondary and took the game easily 5-0. Then they went head to head against Gleneagle that resulted in another 5-0 win.

In the finals the girls went up against Centennial and took the title with a score of 2-0 with goals by Kim Sinow and Anna Robertson.

Coach Kira Sinow said she is very proud of every single player on her team. MRSS goalie Kai Haintz played a solid game in the finals making a couple of big saves against Centennial.

“Elizabeth Sinow, Maggie Hampton, Nora Wilkes, Djeoke Douma and Tiana Bikic dominated the field and didn’t give any opponents a chance to do much with the ball,” added Sinow.

A big upset game during the tournament was when Centennial beat the undefeated and league champions Heritage Woods in pool play, noted the coach.

READ ALSO: Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

ALSO: Maple Ridge secondary student wins $110,000 scholarship

Sinow has eight girls graduating from the senior team this year, but she said, she also has a large group of Grade 10’s that are extremely talented that she, alongside coach Gillian Hampton, are looking forward to coaching next year, along with the girls on the junior team that will move to the senior team next year.

Unfortunately, said Sinow, they will not be moving onto the provincial’s in Duncan, B.C., due to SD42 COVID-19 protocols.

“We are ending on a high with winning the Fraser North banner,” she said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

 

Elizabeth Sinow, right, does battle during a game against Moscrop secondary during the Fraser North Championships at at the Karina LeBlanc Field. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Elizabeth Sinow, right, does battle during a game against Moscrop secondary during the Fraser North Championships at at the Karina LeBlanc Field. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Previous story
Hockey Canada enforcing new on-ice ‘maltreatment’ rule aimed at stopping discrimination
Next story
Sean Couturier has 2 points as visiting Flyers earn 2-1 win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

People will also have a chance to win a gift basket. (Black Press Media file)
Maple Ridge businesses to participate in Pumpkin Carving contest

Kaitlyn Hetherington, right, of MRSS, in a battle for the ball during a game against Moscrop secondary. Sheridan Sinow stands at back. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge secondary’s senior girls field hockey team are the Fraser North Champions

Maple Ridge’s Christmas in the Park and Santa Claus Parade will be taking place this year. (The News files)
Santa Claus will be making his way to Maple Ridge this year

Celebrate The Night in Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
City of Maple Ridge unveils survey to plan next year’s Celebrate the Night