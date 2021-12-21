Flames collect toys for Ridge Meadows Sally Ann

The Ridge Meadows Flames hosted Salvation Army Night on Friday, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Junior Bs collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames collected Christmas toys for families on Friday night, but it was the Mission City Outlaws who collected two points when the evening’s PJHL action was finished.

The outlaws came into Cam Neely Arena riding a December hot streak of having won three out of four games, including a 4-1 beat-down of the conference leading Langley Trappers.

Ceremonial puck drop picture from Friday night for our toy drive. Featuring team captain’s Tyszka and Newman, Mark from the Salvation Army, and a special guest from Meadow Ridge Barracudas!

The Outlaws left with a 3-2 win, led to victory by their top scorer Brayden Stewart, who had two goals and an assist.

The Flames got the game’s first goal from Alex Beechey on the power play, assisted by Craig Schouten and Ryan Denney. Zack Lagrange also scored for the Flames, assisted by Jack Foster.

It was Salvation Army Night, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Flames collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries.

The Flames remain in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 18-8-1-1.

They will play on Wednesday in Langley, and Thursday and Surrey, with no Friday night home game. Their next tilt at Cam Neely Arena will be Dec. 27 when they take on the Abbotsford Pilots at 7:30 p.m.