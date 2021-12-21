The Ridge Meadows Flames hosted Salvation Army Night on Friday, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Junior Bs collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames hosted Salvation Army Night on Friday, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Junior Bs collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)

Flames collect toys for Ridge Meadows Sally Ann

Lose contest to Mission City Outlaws

The Ridge Meadows Flames collected Christmas toys for families on Friday night, but it was the Mission City Outlaws who collected two points when the evening’s PJHL action was finished.

The outlaws came into Cam Neely Arena riding a December hot streak of having won three out of four games, including a 4-1 beat-down of the conference leading Langley Trappers.

The Outlaws left with a 3-2 win, led to victory by their top scorer Brayden Stewart, who had two goals and an assist.

The Flames got the game’s first goal from Alex Beechey on the power play, assisted by Craig Schouten and Ryan Denney. Zack Lagrange also scored for the Flames, assisted by Jack Foster.

It was Salvation Army Night, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Flames collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries.

READ ALSO: NHL postpones cross-border games, teams to play under ‘enhanced’ protocols due to COVID threat

The Flames remain in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 18-8-1-1.

They will play on Wednesday in Langley, and Thursday and Surrey, with no Friday night home game. Their next tilt at Cam Neely Arena will be Dec. 27 when they take on the Abbotsford Pilots at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge soccer standouts signs with Spartans

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks home games postponed
Next story
NHL announces league-wide shutdown from Wednesday to Christmas Day

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows could get a celebratory event or it could be something such as street banners, painted crosswalks, or educational workshops. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows to recognize Pride, undertake annual awareness initiative

The Ridge Meadows Flames hosted Salvation Army Night on Friday, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Junior Bs collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)
Flames collect toys for Ridge Meadows Sally Ann

The Jim’s Pizza facade improvement was one example city council looked at, with painting, signage, a new awning and planter boxes. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge will keep funding facade improvements

Pamela Melon’s first children’s book The Face Painter’s Mirror is about gender stereotyping. (Special to The News)
Gender stereotyping tackled in Maple Ridge author’s first children’s book