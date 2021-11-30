The Flames beat the Kodiaks, and will face them again on Dec. 1. (Kurt Langmann/Special to The News)

Flames face first-place Langley on Friday

Maple Ridge Junior Bs get a win, lose in shootout on weekend

The Ridge Meadows Flames took three out of four points in their weekend games.

On Friday night at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Flames enjoyed a 7-2 blowout of the Aldergrove Kodiaks, on a night when the Flames’ recent trade acquisitions piled up points.

The Kodiaks struck first in the game, but Alexander Beechey scored twice before the first period was out, and gave his team a lead they would not give up. The former Abbotsford Pilot had two goals and three assists for a five-point outing.

“I’m really enjoying it,” said Beechey when asked about his trade to Ridge. “All the guys here, and the whole coaching staff’s really awesome. It’s just a lot of fun to play hockey here – lots of my friends are on the team, and really enjoying it so far.”

His linemate was former Richmond Sockeye Craig Schouten, who joined the Flames on Oct. 22. He scored a hat trick, and added an assist for his biggest points night with Ridge.

Also on that productive line was Jack Foster, the rookie out of Maple Ridge, who had two goals and an assist in front of his hometown fans. Foster now has 19 points in 14 games in his Junior B career.

And defenceman Sam Rose had a big night with three assists, giving the talented blueliner 19 points in 20 games. That’s fourth best among all defencemen in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Saturday night the Flames were in Langley, where they lost to the Trappers 5-4 in a shootout.

Ryan Denney, who played in his 100th PJHL game on Friday, was the game’s first star,. Both he and Beechey posted two goals and an assist.

Nicholas Amsler had two assists, and remains atop the league scoring race, tied for the lead with 13 goals and 40 points in 23 games. He is tied with North Van Wolf Pack rookie J.J. Pickell.

The Flames will be in Aldergrove on Wednesday night, and their next home game will be a rematch with the Trappers on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m.

