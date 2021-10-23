Ridge Meadows Flames trade for another sniper

The Ridge Meadows Flames made a trade for one of the Richmond Sockeyes’ best offensive players.

Forward Craig Schouten, a 20-year-old from Surrey, is now with the hottest team in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, adding more offence to a roster that is already the most dangerous in the Junior B league.

“You can never have enough,” said GM Derek Bedard of the offensive upgrade. “He’s a lethal goal scorer, and a very complete player.”

Schouten had 48 points, including 27 goals, in 42 games in the 2018-2019 season. He followed that up with 43 points, including 21 goals, in just 36 games in 2019-2020. He finished second in team scoring the first year, and third the next.

Schouten was only available because of logistics – changes in his work life have made it difficult to be involved with the Richmond club, and Maple Ridge is a better fit, explained Bedard. Schouten hasn’t played yet this season, but has made a commitment to the Flames.

“It’s a massive pickup. A player like that doesn’t become available very often.”

Going to the Richmond squad is forward Gavin Bains and future considerations. Bains is a 17-year-old from Surrey, who played with the Greater Vancouver Canadians U18 squad, and has a goal and three points in 12 games with the Flames this year.

Bedard said it was tough to say goodbye to Bains, whom he lauded for his skating and hockey sense, and said he has loads of potential in his young career.

“He’s a good young player with a bright future in front of him,” said Bedard.

