Flames sign a Maple Ridge talent

The Ridge Meadows Flames have been able to recruit a lot of the top local talent in recent years, and the Junior B club has recently announced another Ridge Meadows kids who has joined the organization.

The team signed 17-year-old forward Tommy Williams, who was a high-scoring player with the prestigious Yale Hockey Academy. Williams put up 16 goals and 29 points in 30 games with the Yale under-15 team in the 2018-2019 season.

He moved on to the Vancouver North East Chiefs under-16 team the following year, and scored four goals and 13 points in 32 games.

READ ALSO: Former NHLer takes over as Ridge Meadows Flames head coach

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits sign pair of talents

The Pacific Junior Hockey League was shut down in a decision by the league board of governors in early March. The league is working toward a full season beginning this fall.