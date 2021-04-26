Hammond elementary has COVID-19 exposure

Hammond elementary school in Maple Ridge is the latest in the district reported to have had a COVID-19 exposure event.
At least one person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school on April 12, 13 and 15.
There are currently seven schools in School District 42 listed as having had exposures to the virus, which could involve a single case or multiple cases.
Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.
The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.
