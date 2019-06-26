High jumper on under-18 national team

Maple Ridge high jumper Aiden Grout has been selected for the under-18 national team. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

Aiden Grout keeps hitting new heights.

The Maple Ridge high jumper has been selected to the under-18 national team to compete at the 2019 NACAC U18 being held in Querétaro, Mexico from July 5-7.

The team, comprised of the 25 best athletes from across Canada, will compete against athletes from 31 different countries across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Grout is currently the top-ranked high jumper for U18 and U20 in Canada, coming off an impressive 2.09 metre jump to win the BC High School Championships last month with his Maple Ridge Ramblers high school team.

He set a new school record, beating that of former Ramblers great, the late Nick Wilkes.

Coach Kevin Harrison of the Langley Mustangs is excited to see what Grout will do on the international stage.

“Aiden has demonstrated consistency in his performance, strong work ethic in practice, and a competitive drive that will be key to continued success this season,” said Harrison.

“He has come very far in the last 12 months, but he certainly isn’t done yet.”



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

