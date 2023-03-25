Jeremy’s Roubaix bike racing in Pitt Meadows coming up

Jeremy’s Roubaix racing on the dikes of Pitt Meadows in 2016. (Scott Robarts/Special to The News)

A long-running bike race returns to the dikes and rural roads of Pitt Meadows on Sunday, April 2.

The weekend brings the annual Jeremy’s Roubaix race, which creates a 10 km racing course that runs on the dikes beside the Fraser and Pitt Rivers, and on Woolridge and Ford Roads through the scenic farm country of western Pitt Meadows.

It is named in tribute to the Paris-Roubaix race, and has become a B.C. classic running for two decades, including the last 15 years by race organizer Barry Lyster of Local Ride Racing.

He has had good turnouts for earlier cycling events this month, and said he expects more than 120 competitors for this year’s Roubaix.

“It’s one of the favourites for the true cycling enthusiasts,” he said, noting the rural roads and gravel dikes offer a unique challenge.

The Paris-Roubaix is one of the oldest cycling races, first run in 1896.

Registration is available until Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m. For more information see localride.ca

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows kids lay a smackdown on Ridge Meadows RCMP officers

maple ridgePitt Meadows