Last undefeated teams all fall

There are no undefeated masters rinks left in Maple Ridge.

The rinks of Ron Laxdahl, Eric Holler and Peter Koehler knocked off the only undefeated rinks as the race for top spot in Haney Masters’ Curling League tightened.

Laxdahl, along with Jim Keenan, Hugh McIntyre and Chris English, defeated Keith Bonner 6-3. Bonner’s rink of Chuck Lilley, Bruce Stott and John Grieff had opened with a perfect 4-0 record.

Holler’s rink consisting of Bob Asher, John Fox and Will Payne also stopped the four-game win streak of the Ed Desjardin rink by blasting them 8-3. The Desjardin rink of Mel Zemliak, Jack Duffy and Bill Seminoff were behind 8-0 by the fourth end, and simply could not recover.

Koehler’s rink completed the upsets dumping the previously undefeated Gary Sawatsky rink 7-4.

