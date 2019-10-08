Last undefeated teams all fall

Standings closer in Haney Masters Curling

By Darrell Winterlik

sports@mapleridgenews.com

There are no undefeated masters rinks left in Maple Ridge.

The rinks of Ron Laxdahl, Eric Holler and Peter Koehler knocked off the only undefeated rinks as the race for top spot in Haney Masters’ Curling League tightened.

Laxdahl, along with Jim Keenan, Hugh McIntyre and Chris English, defeated Keith Bonner 6-3. Bonner’s rink of Chuck Lilley, Bruce Stott and John Grieff had opened with a perfect 4-0 record.

Holler’s rink consisting of Bob Asher, John Fox and Will Payne also stopped the four-game win streak of the Ed Desjardin rink by blasting them 8-3. The Desjardin rink of Mel Zemliak, Jack Duffy and Bill Seminoff were behind 8-0 by the fourth end, and simply could not recover.

Koehler’s rink completed the upsets dumping the previously undefeated Gary Sawatsky rink 7-4.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Just Posted

TransLink driver rewarded for saving a life

Maple Ridge resident waded into deep ditch

Phare traded to Silvertips

Maple Ridge product will play wing for new WHL club

Maple Ridge player in Rugby World Cup

Du Toit called up, plays against South Africa

Election forum goes Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Chamber of commerce hosts all candidates’ meeting

Support Amanda Todd Legacy Society with WINGS

World Mental Health Day is on Thursday Oct. 10

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Four people injured after car flips, crashes in downtown Vancouver

The incident happened before 10 a.m., according to police

Last undefeated teams all fall

Standings closer in Haney Masters Curling

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read